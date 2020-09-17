Apple Watch Series 5 over $100 off ahead of new models launching this week

Following the announcement of new Apple Watch models earlier this week, various retailers are now clearing out previous-generation models. Nike is taking over $100 off select Series 5 Nike+ listings, marking new all-time lows across the board. Amazon is also discounting standard Series 5 models by $100 as part of its inventory clearout, as well. Free shipping is available for all. Series 5 offers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Prefer to save further? Series 3 is currently on sale at $30 off with deals from $169. Check out our coverage from yesterday for more details.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, and iPad following this week’s event.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS

International emergency calling

