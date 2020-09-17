Apple Watch Series 5 over $100 off ahead of new models launching this week

Following the announcement of new Apple Watch models earlier this week, various retailers are now clearing out previous-generation models. Nike is taking over $100 off select Series 5 Nike+ listings, marking new all-time lows across the board. Amazon is also discounting standard Series 5 models by $100 as part of its inventory clearout, as well. Free shipping is available for all. Series 5 offers an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

  • GPS + Cellular
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
  • Electrical and optical heart sensors
  • Built-in compass
  • Elevation
  • Emergency SOS
  • International emergency calling

