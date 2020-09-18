Bring home Bella’s Convection Air Fryer today for just $25 shipped (Reg. $50)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 1.6-quart Bella Analog Air Convection Fryer for $24.99 shipped. Currently matched at Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $50 at Best Buy, very similar models go for as much at Amazon right now with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is an extremely affordable way to score yourself a nice air fryer for that golden delicious crispy texture without all of the oil. The 1.6-quart capacity is great for a side of fries or wings (and much more) and amounts to about 1.3-pounds of food at a time. Features include a dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray, an adjustable thermostat, built-in timer, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, you’ll be lucky to find any air fryer for under $30, never mind $25. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for something like today’s deal, jump in. You can use a tiny fraction of your savings here to score some fresh new ideas in the Air Fryer Cookbook starting from $3.50, but be sure to browse through our roundup of the best new cookbooks for fall while you’re at it.

For more kitchenware deals, our home goods deal hub is the place to be. It’s updated multiple times a day with fresh new price drops including this morning’s Home Depot 1-day sale and much more.

More on the Bella Analog Air Convection Fryer:

Get healthy meal options with this black Bella 1.6-qt. Analog Air Convection Fryer. The nonstick pan and crisping tray are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, while the convection airflow distributes heat evenly for tasty, evenly cooked results. This Bella air fryer features cool-touch handles for a secure, comfortable grip and an auto-shutoff function for safe use.

