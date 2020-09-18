Home Depot 1-day sale discounts outdoor furniture by up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off patio furniture and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Hampton Bay Tuckberry Papasan 3-piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Setup for $299.25. As a comparison, that’s down 25% from the regular going rate and falls in line with our previous mentions. This 3-piece patio set arrives with a small table, two chairs, rust-resistant frame, and support for up to 300-pounds per chair. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

For something a bit more affordable, consider going with the Hampton Bay Montrose 3-piece Grey Folding Outdoor Patio Glass Bistro Set for $161.85. It typically goes for $200 or more and originally sold for $250. This pairing ditches the more robust design of the lead deal above for a slimmed-down build that’s more suitable for apartments and smaller spaces. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale for more deals on outdoor furniture from Hampton Bay and other big names. This is a great opportunity to score off-season savings on popular outdoor furniture sets at notably lower prices than back in the spring.

Hampton Bay Tuckberry Papasan features:

Sit back and relax with the style and comfort of this 3-piece patio bistro set. Crafted with all-resin wicker and a powder-coated steel frame, this versatile set includes a small table and two chairs. The chairs are equipped with cozy, putty tan cushions that are easy to maintain. Each seat supports up to 300 lbs., while the table holds 50 lbs. Perfect for your patio, porch or sunroom, this bistro set is designed for your enjoyment season after season. There is some light assembly required.

