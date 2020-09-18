Citizen watches from $47? Yep, check out Amazon’s big sale and save up to $150

Today at Amazon we’ve found an abundance of Citizen watches on sale from $47. Our favorite is the Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk Atomic Timekeeping Watch for $249.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and matches the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This standout watch boasts Citizen’s light-powered Eco-Drive technology to ensure you’ll never have to worry about replacing its power source. Buyers are bound to love its orange accents alongside multi-function chronographs, luminous markers, and a couple of digital information displays. The case is comprised of stainless steel and measures 48mm, delivering a size that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find an abundance of other Citizen watches on sale.

More Citizen watches on sale:

And for anyone that would prefer a smartwatch, we’ve got a deal just for you. Right now you can nab Fossil’s Gen 5 Stainless Steel Smartwatch at $179. This discount shaves 40% off, a price that marks a new all-time low. Putting this watch on means that you’ll have Google Wear OS at your disposal, providing a solution that’s ready to work with both Apple and Android smartphones.

Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk Atomic Timekeeping Watch features:

48 millimeter stainless steel case with Anti-Reflective Mineral Crystal

Japanese quartz movement with analog display. Charge level display function. Even if daylight saving time is set for each city in WT-S mode (ON or OF (off)), if AU is set in RX-S mode, priority is given to the daylight saving time setting in RX-S mode, with ON automatically switched to OF or OF automatically switched to ON

Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft)

