Citizen watches from $47? Yep, check out Amazon’s big sale and save up to $150

Today at Amazon we’ve found an abundance of Citizen watches on sale from $47. Our favorite is the Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk Atomic Timekeeping Watch for $249.99 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and matches the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This standout watch boasts Citizen’s light-powered Eco-Drive technology to ensure you’ll never have to worry about replacing its power source. Buyers are bound to love its orange accents alongside multi-function chronographs, luminous markers, and a couple of digital information displays. The case is comprised of stainless steel and measures 48mm, delivering a size that’s bound to stand out from the crowd. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find an abundance of other Citizen watches on sale.
More Citizen watches on sale:
- Brycen Stainless Steel Strap (CA0731-82L): $316 (Reg. $395)
- Stainless Steel/Polyurethane (BI1045-13E): $47 (Reg. $95)
- Stainless Steel with Date (BM8240-03E): $90 (Reg. $120)
- Stainless Steel/Polyurethane (BI1043-01E): $90 (Reg. $120)
- Leather Strap with Date (AW1361-10H): $100 (Reg. $150)
- Stainless Steel with Date (BM7100-59E): $120 (Reg. $230)
- Black Ion-Plated Axiom (AU1065-58E): $120 (Reg. $170)
- Chronograph with Date (AT0200-05E): $130 (Reg. $170)
- Chronograph Stainless Steel (AT2141-52L): $140 (Reg. $230)
- Military Steel/Nylon (BU2055-16E): $140 (Reg. $180)
- Stainless Steel with Date (AW1150-07E): $112 (Reg. $155)
- Quartz Stainless Steel/Leather (CA0649-06X): $150 (Reg. $180)
- Chronograph with Perpetual Calendar (BL5403-03X): $190 (Reg. $295)
- Stainless Steel with Day/Date (BU2023-04E): $190 (Reg. $340)
- Avion Stainless Steel/Leather (CA4215-47E): $187 (Reg. $300)
- Promaster Diver with Date (BJ8050-08E): $200 (Reg. $250)
- Quartz Titanium (CA0700-51L): $230 (Reg. $375)
- Silver-Toned Titanium (CA0650-58E): $228 (Reg. $300)
- Chronograph with Perpetual Calendar (BL5400-52A): $235 (Reg. $315)
- Star Wars Stainless Steel (AW1578-51W): $221 (Reg. $255)
- Star Wars Stainless Steel/Leather (AW1597-05W): $240 (Reg. $300)
- Citizen Star Wars Stainless Steel (BM7257-57W): $320 (Reg. $380)
- View all…
And for anyone that would prefer a smartwatch, we’ve got a deal just for you. Right now you can nab Fossil’s Gen 5 Stainless Steel Smartwatch at $179. This discount shaves 40% off, a price that marks a new all-time low. Putting this watch on means that you’ll have Google Wear OS at your disposal, providing a solution that’s ready to work with both Apple and Android smartphones.
Citizen Eco-Drive Navihawk Atomic Timekeeping Watch features:
- 48 millimeter stainless steel case with Anti-Reflective Mineral Crystal
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display. Charge level display function. Even if daylight saving time is set for each city in WT-S mode (ON or OF (off)), if AU is set in RX-S mode, priority is given to the daylight saving time setting in RX-S mode, with ON automatically switched to OF or OF automatically switched to ON
- Water resistant to 200 m (660 ft)
