Score Fossil’s Gen 5 Stainless Steel Smartwatch while it’s $179 (Save 40%)

- Sep. 18th 2020 9:02 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch for $179 shipped. Down from its usual $295 going rate that you’ll still find direct from Fossil, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new all-time. Sporting an all-metal housing with a blue sport band, Fossil’s Garrett Smartwatch delivers Wear OS functionality alongside a bevy of fitness tracking capabilities. There’s also heart rate monitoring as well as integrated GPS, Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, and other sensors. Plus, battery life clocks in at over 24-hours on a single charge for all-day use. Over 465 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to leverage your savings from the lead deal would be picking up another band to go with the Garrett Smartwatch. Fossil has built-in an interchangeable strap system, making it easy to swap out the included sport model for something like its official Stainless Steel Link Band at $45. But if that’s not the style you’re going for, Amazon has various offerings from $14 to consider, as well. 

Speaking of Fossil, you’ll definitely want to go check out its latest Fall Refresh Sale with deals on smartwatches, wallets, and more at up to 70% off. Or if you’re looking for something more tightly integrated with iPhone, you can save over $100 on Apple Watch Series 5, not to mention $200 with a Series 6 or SE launch week deal.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch features:

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google work with iPhone and Android Phones. Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour. Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope sensors are available

