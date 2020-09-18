Apple’s all-new 8th Gen. iPad sees very first price cut to $299

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad 8th Generation Wi-Fi 32GB for $299 shipped in various colors. Down from the usual $329 list price, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve seen on the just-launched iPad and even $10 below the student pricing. Delivering Apple’s latest entry-level iPadOS experience, the all-new 8th Generation iPad packs a 10.2-inch display and comes powered by the refreshed A12 Bionic processor. Apple is building in its Neural Engine chip for the first time here, as well. Alongside up to 10-hours of battery life, there’s also a Smart Connector now for pairing with a keyboard case and Apple Pencil support rounds out the notable features. Get the full scoop on everything that’s new this time around in our launch coverage. Then head below for more.

Use some of your savings to grab this well-reviewed iPad case at Amazon for under $9. Covering both the front and back of your device with a folio cover, this case is a great way to add some extra protection into the mix. It comes in a variety of colors and is backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

The iPad deals don’t end there, as earlier this morning we spotted Apple’s latest iPad Pros go on sale from $750 alongside previous-generation models at up to $350 off. Then hit up our Apple guide for even more deals.

iPad 8th Generation features:

Pad combines a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display and tremendous capability with unmatched versatility and ease of use. And with the powerful A12 Bionic chip, support for Apple Pencil,1 and the amazing new things you can do with iPadOS 14, there’s even more to love about iPad.

