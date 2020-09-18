Save 20% on JOBY’s GorillaPod 5K Flexible Tripod Kit at an all-time low of $80

Woot currently offers the JOBY GorillaPod 5K Kit for $79.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $100, like you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks the best we’ve seen in 2020, and matches the all-time low. This flexible tripod from JOBY is a notable way to upgrade your mobile photography setup. Alongside a rugged design with the ability to support up to 11-pounds, the GorillaPod 5K includes an Arca-Swiss quick release system on top of the BallHead 5K mount. All of that combines to ensure you can always get the best shot with a DSLR, action camera, or smartphone. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the higher-end build quality and more professional-oriented design isn’t doing anything for you, going with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $24 might be a better option. You’ll still getting that signature flexible tripod design found above, but with an added smartphone mount and more compact size so it won’t take up too much space in your bag.

For more ways to upgrade your mobile photography setup, we’re currently tracking a $50 discount on LaCie’s DJI Copilot Boss. This hybrid 2TB rugged hard drive and battery makes it easy to back up footage on-the-go while also refueling drones and other pieces of your kit. Right now it’s down to $252.50, the best price in months.

JOby GorillaPod 5K Kit features:

Built for the Pro. Machined aluminum GorillaPod plus precision-engineered ball head with Arca-Swiss compatible quick release plate. Can be configured for still photography, cinematography, vlogging or live streaming in 3 modes: grip, wrap or stand. Supports professional cameras and devices weighing up to 11 lbs. Also fits the Ballhead X Quick-Release plate.

