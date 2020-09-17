LaCie’s 2TB DJI Copilot Boss backs up drones on-the-go at $252.50 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie DJI Copilot Boss Backup and Power Bank for $252.49 shipped. Down from its usual $302 price that you’ll find at B&H right now, today’s offer saves you $50, marks the best we’ve seen since April, and comes within $1 of the 2020 all-time low. LaCie’s Copilot Boss delivers a mobile solution for not only backing up footage and the like without needing a computer, but refueling drones and other equipment. It packs a rugged exterior that’s drop-, splash-, and dust-resistant as well as a 2TB internal hard drive, SD card readers, and USB-C port. iPhoneographers will also enjoy its built-in Lightning cable, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the added power bank feature isn’t a must, save even more with the LaCie Rugged 2TB USB-C Hard Drive at $171. You’re getting a similar rugged build here along with the same amount of storage. You’ll just have to use a computer to transfer files over from SD cards and other devices, unlike with the DJI Copilot.

Or for those in need of some refreshed internal storage, today’s Amazon Gold Box has SSDs starting at under $49. And while we’re on the topic of upgrading your PC, these Intel processor and GIGABYTE motherboard bundles from $550 are certainly worth a look, as well.

LaCie DJI Copilot Boss features:

Photographers, videographers, and drone pilots who already have enough gear to lug around will welcome the arrival of the 2TB DJI Copilot BOSS Hard Drive from LaCie. BOSS, which is short for Backup On-Set Solutions, will help users spend more time shooting and adventuring in the field, and less time stuck behind a computer. The DJI Copilot BOSS provides up to 2TB of storage for up to 60 hours of 4K video at 30 fps and is especially well-suited for those who require an in-field backup solution with direct ingestion that does not require a computer, while also providing mobile file management and mobile device charging.

