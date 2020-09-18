Google Nest WiFi system with two Points hits $300 (Save $49), more from $160

- Sep. 18th 2020 8:27 am ET

0

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Google Nest WiFi systems starting at $160. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Headlining is  the Router with Two Points for $299.99. Down from the usual $349 price tag you’d pay at Best Buy, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches the best discount we’ve seen in months. This Nest WiFi package provides 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac coverage to your space with 2.2Gb/s speeds in tow. Alongside the main router, you’re also getting an additional two Point range extenders for helping to blanket your home in reliable coverage while also doubling as Google Assistant speakers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below the fold for additional details.

If the featured package isn’t exactly what you’re looking for in a home network upgrade, be sure to check out the other deals from $160. You’ll be able to get in the Nest WiFi game for a lower starting price with just the router if you can live without the increased range of the system noted above. Shop everything else right here.

We’re also still tracking a $100 discount on this Linksys Velop 802.11ac Mesh System which delivers similar 2.2Gb/s speeds to the lead deal. At $300, you’ll be looking at increased range compared to the Nest offering, but without the added Assistant functionality.

Google Nest WiFi Router System features:

Nest Wifi blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. With up to 5400 sq. ft. of coverage, it automatically updates itself to get new features and help your network stay safe. And Nest Wifi points have a speaker with the Google Assistant for extra help around the house.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
Google

Google
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go