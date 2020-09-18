Woot takes up to 28% off refurb Samsung, ASUS, and Acer Chromebooks from $150

- Sep. 18th 2020 9:42 am ET

0

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Chromebooks in refurbished condition starting at $150 Prime shipped. Delivery adds on an extra $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB at $429.99. Down from its original $599 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 28%, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook delivers a 12-inch 1080p touchscreen display backed by a folding design that allows it to double as a tablet. Alongside all-day battery life, you’ll also enjoy 32GB of storage with a microSD card expansion slot. And on top of dual USB-C ports, there’s also USB-A and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Chromebook deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking HP’s 15-inch 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook, which is now seeing a $90 discount. This refurbished offering is down to $410, it’s lowest price of the year.

Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus features:

Get the bigger picture. Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus. Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, dual camera and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and Intel processor. From laptop to tablet to sketchbook and more At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight-just slip it into your bag and take it anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
Samsung

Samsung
Chromebook

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go