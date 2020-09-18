Woot takes up to 28% off refurb Samsung, ASUS, and Acer Chromebooks from $150

Woot is currently discounting a selection of Chromebooks in refurbished condition starting at $150 Prime shipped. Delivery adds on an extra $6 otherwise. One standout is on the Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus 1.5GHz/4GB/32GB at $429.99. Down from its original $599 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 28%, and marks the best we’ve seen this year. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook delivers a 12-inch 1080p touchscreen display backed by a folding design that allows it to double as a tablet. Alongside all-day battery life, you’ll also enjoy 32GB of storage with a microSD card expansion slot. And on top of dual USB-C ports, there’s also USB-A and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars and includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Other notable Chromebook deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking HP’s 15-inch 128GB Touchscreen Chromebook, which is now seeing a $90 discount. This refurbished offering is down to $410, it’s lowest price of the year.

Samsung 12-inch Chromebook Plus features:

Get the bigger picture. Get more done anywhere, anytime, with the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus. Stay on top of your projects with the built-in pen, dual camera and full Google experience right at your fingertips. And cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and Intel processor. From laptop to tablet to sketchbook and more At just under 3 pounds, the Chromebook Plus is incredibly lightweight-just slip it into your bag and take it anywhere.

