Timbuk2 + Fossil backpack, luggage, and other bag deals start at $19.50

- Sep. 18th 2020 2:13 pm ET

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timbuk2 and Fossil bag discounts up to 55% off. Our favorite is the Timbuk2 Armory Pack for $53.94 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This uniquely-styled commuter bag boasts a top-loading design with external compression straps for cinching or expanding its form-factor. Inside you’ll find room for a 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad, and more. Timbuk2 backs its Armory Pack with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags on sale.

More bags on sale:

If none of the deals above are up your alley, swing by yesterday’s backpack discounts to find Timbuk2 Q for $62. And for those of you perusing luggage deals for future travels, you can currently snag Amazon’s 30-inch Hardside Spinner for $74, which leaves you with $21 in savings.

Timbuk2 Armory Pack features:

  • A top-loading commuter pack with outdoor styling
  • Side zip pocket with internal gusset and compression strap fits water bottle; Stretchy external side pocket with compression straps can hold a poster tube; Zippered side pocket with expanding gusset; Uber organized front pocket with key keeper, zip pocket, and multiple slip pockets;
  • External compression straps for cinching or expanding; Reflective hits; Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights; On-strap bottle opener for party tricks and quick refreshment; Lockable main compartment zipper prevents unauthorized access; Internal pockets for both laptop and tablet carry; Laptop pocket compatible with 15″ laptop and tablet

