Expand your digital eBook library with Amazon’s latest Kindle sale from $1

- Sep. 20th 2020 11:11 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is getting your reading list ready for autumn with a selection of top Kindle eBooks starting at under $1. Across the board, you’d typically spend anywhere from $10 to $30 for most of the titles in today’s sale, with all of the reads becoming a permanent addition to your collection. Ranging from mysteries and thrillers to biographies and much more, you’ll find a variety of well-reviewed books with 4+ star ratings and even best-seller status in many cases. So if you’re looking to load up your digital library as we head into fall, now is the perfect time. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

The Boy from the Woods synopsis:

Thirty years ago, Wilde was found as a boy living feral in the woods, with no memory of his past. Now an adult, he still doesn’t know where he comes from, and another child has gone missing.

No one seems to take Naomi Pine’s disappearance seriously, not even her father — with one exception. Hester Crimstein, a television criminal attorney, knows through her grandson that Naomi was relentlessly bullied at school. Hester asks Wilde — with whom she shares a tragic connection — to use his unique skills to help find Naomi.

