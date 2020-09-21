Anker starts the week with deals from $9 on HomeKit cams, USB-C gear, more

Anker is starting the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon headlined by its eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam with HomeKit for $31.99. Free shipping is available in today’s sale with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. eufy’s affordable HomeKit cameras drop even further in today’s sale from the usual $40 price tag. This is also $2 under our previous mention. There’s a lot to like here with full 1080p HD feeds, two-way communication, and integration with all the major smart home platforms. At today’s $32 price tag, you’d be hard-pressed to find HomeKit compatible accessories, outside of smart plugs, from a trusted name for less. Learn more in our previous coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find plenty of additional Anker deals down below.

Additional Anker deals include:

Our smartphone accessories guide continues to be a solid place to shop for discounted add-ons for your iPhone or Android device. That includes a notable price drop on iOttie’s iTap 2 10W Qi Car Mount that’s on sale at $36.50 from the usual $50 price tag. You’ll find all that and more right here.

eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

  • Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.
  • The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.
  • Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

