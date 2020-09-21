iOttie iTap 2’s Mount brings 10W Qi charging to your ride for $36.50 (27% off)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic 10W Qi Charging Mount for $36.48 shipped. Down from its usual $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 27%, marks the best we’ve seen since March, and is the second-lowest we’ve seen to date. iOttie’s iTap 2 mounts your smartphone in view for keeping an eye on navigation directions and the like while driving. But it’ll also supply up to 10W of power to your device thanks to an integrated Qi charging pad that pairs with a magnetic design for one-handed use. Over 445 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

If you can live without the built-in Qi charging, going with the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 at $25 is a more affordable way to upgrade your ride. You’ll find much of the same in terms of being able to see your phone while on the road, but without the integrated charging features found above. Over 23,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating.

While we’re talking car mounts, Scosche just recently unveiled three new accessories equipped with Qi capabilities. That’s on top of the brand’s MagicGrip mount, which we found to deliver a “premium in-car charging experience” with that same wireless charging support in our hands-on review

iOttie iTap 2 Wireless features:

The iTap 2 Wireless is a magnetic wireless charging air vent mount that charges smartphones with a simple tap. Featuring two powerful rare-earth magnets, the mount includes a Metal Plate system that delivers a strong magnetic connection and an optimal wireless charge. Installation is simple with a Twist Lock that holds firmly onto most vehicle air vents. The iTap 2 Wireless Air Vent mount delivers performance and convenience for a safer driving experience on the road.

