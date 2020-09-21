Grab the 18-count chocolate variety pack of Pure Protein Bars at $11 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars (variety pack) for $11.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the discounted price. Then cancel the subs afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly between $16 and $18 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This 18-pack pack features a mixture of chocolate peanut butter, chocolate deluxe, and chewy chocolate chip flavors. Along with less than 3-grams of sugar, each bar contains 21-grams of protein and is gluten-free, making for a great healthy snack throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is a perfect opportunity to refresh your stock while the price is right, it might be a smart idea to try a smaller pack if you’re not familiar here. The 6-packs start at around $7 Prime shipped and are a good way to give various flavors a try first.

More on the Pure Protein Bars:

Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, with less than 3g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Variety Pack bar has up to 21g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free. Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout. Grab a protein bar about an hour before a workout to provide carbs and protein for energy and lean muscle support.

