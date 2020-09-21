Grab the 18-count chocolate variety pack of Pure Protein Bars at $11 (30% off)

- Sep. 21st 2020 1:59 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $11
0

Amazon is now offering the 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars (variety pack) for $11.18 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the discounted price. Then cancel the subs afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly between $16 and $18 at Amazon, today’s offer is about 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This 18-pack pack features a mixture of chocolate peanut butter, chocolate deluxe, and chewy chocolate chip flavors. Along with less than 3-grams of sugar, each bar contains 21-grams of protein and is gluten-free, making for a great healthy snack throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While today’s deal is a perfect opportunity to refresh your stock while the price is right, it might be a smart idea to try a smaller pack if you’re not familiar here. The 6-packs start at around $7 Prime shipped and are a good way to give various flavors a try first.

While we are talking about workout companion deals, be sure to swing by the New Balance Semi-Annual sale with up to 50% in savings and our fashion deal hub for even more. We also have AirPods Pro at $50 off and even more options in our headphones guide.

More on the Pure Protein Bars:

Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, with less than 3g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Variety Pack bar has up to 21g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free. Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout. Grab a protein bar about an hour before a workout to provide carbs and protein for energy and lean muscle support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $16+ $11
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sports-Fitness Pure Protein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard