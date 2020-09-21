Home Depot discounts garage essentials, tools, more by up to 25% today only

- Sep. 21st 2020 7:46 am ET

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 25% off garage and shop equipment, tools, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup where needed. Our top pick is the Muscle Rack 330-pound Folding Platform Cart at $28.49. Regularly around $40, today’s deal equates to nearly 30% off and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. This folding cart is great for various tasks around the house with a capacity of up to 300-pounds. The foldable design also makes it easy to store, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals from today’s sale.

Another standout today is the Master 347-piece Socket Set at $239. As a comparison, it regularly sells for around $300. We’ve seen it drop below today’s prices just once before in 2020. Notable features here include a 347-piece kit that includes 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 drives in both metric and SAE, ensuring that you’re ready to tackle any job around the garage. It also features “large, hard-stamped size markings allow for easy readability.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to check out the rest of today’s Home Depot garage sale for even more deals on everyday essentials. If you’re looking to build out a workbench for the first time, today’s sale has plenty of notable price drops that will let you do so at an even more affordable price.

Muscle Rack Platform Cart features:

  • Heavy-duty construction with 330 lbs. weight capacity
  • Great way to move heavy boxes or small furniture
  • Designed for easy maneuverability
  • Oversized 5 in. mute casters

