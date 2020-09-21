Knoll Semi-Annual Sale takes rare 15% off iconic styles of the 20th century

The annual Knoll sale at Design Within Reach and other retailers is now live with discounts on iconic designs, chairs, home goods, and more. Shipping will vary based on location. This promotion only comes around twice per year, so it’s a great time to dive in with some of the most well-known designs of the 20th century. One standout today is the Pyramid Table 02 at $930.75. Regularly closer to $1,100, today’s deal is a match of the best we’ve seen in 2020. This unassuming table was originally created by Wim Rietveld in the 1950s and was brought back to life by HAY a few years back. The steel frame and solid oak tabletop deliver light visuals and a sturdy design. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

If you’re ready to go big, the Semi-Annual Sale is your chance to score the iconic Womb Chair and Ottoman from $5,071.10. As one of the most popular lounge chairs of the past 100-years, this lustworthy design has been featured in a wide range of films, airports, and historic buildings. Made with an organic shape that recreates the womb, as the name suggests, and comes with an accompanying ottoman.

Browse through the rest of Knoll’s Semi-Annual sale for additional rare savings on chairs, accessories, and more. Of course, our home goods guide is being continually updated with all of the best deals on upgrades for your living space. For something more affordable, check out Amazon’s Rivet line of consoles that’s currently on sale.

Knoll Pyramid Table features:

Designed to be functional, light and strong, the Pyramid Table 02 features a steel-sheet base and oak top that create an uncluttered workspace. Originally created by Wim Rietveld in the 1950s, the Pyramid collection has been relaunched by HAY with Ahrend.

