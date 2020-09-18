Add Rivet’s Campbell Media Console to your crib for $169 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Campbell Mid-Century Media Console for $169.01 shipped. That’s $130 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $41. If you have a space that could use a bit of added storage, Rivet Campbell is here to save the day. Assembly takes 15- to 30-minutes and once complete you’ll have three self-closing drawers and a cabinet that’s great for stowing everything from tech accessories to winter garments. This furniture piece measures 47- by 16- by 32-inches and comes with a 1-year warranty. Ratings are still rolling in, but Rivet is reputable.

Ready for a new mattress? If so, it’s hard to go wrong with the deal we just spotted on Zinus’ 8-inch King. Right now Amazon shoppers can score it for under $159, which undercuts the best 2020 pricing there by $16. This is an affordable way to refresh your old mattress or pave the way towards a larger size.

And if you aren’t sold on the featured deal, you could instead opt for yesterday’s Rivet Media Cabinet find. It boasts a larger size and darker wood grain, while still clocking in at under $193. Buyers stand to net $107 in savings while also nabbing it for the lowest price we have tracked

Amazon Rivet Campbell Media Console features:

Tall tapered legs add visual interest to this casual, 2-toned media console with a vintage flair. The 3 self-closing drawers and cabinet provide necessary storage for those on the go, while the engineered and solid wood construction offer a lasting durability.

