Add a 6-qt. steel multi-cooker to your arsenal for $30 (Today only, Reg. $60)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 6-quart stainless steel Insignia Multi-Cooker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $60 these days, you’re looking at a straight 50% price drop and the lowest total we can find. This is also matching our previous mention and you’ll find the 8-quart model down at $60. Well, it might not be one of those super popular Instant Pot cookers, it is nearly as capable and comes in at a fraction of the price today. This model has a 6-quart capacity as well as various preset cooking modes for fish, veggies, meat, and much more. The non-stick, dishwasher-safe cooking pot, additional keep-warm function, and non-slip feet round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

At just $30, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another basic slow cooker for less, never mind a multi-function pressure cooker like today’s lead deal. Elite Gourmet’s Electric Slow Cooker comes in at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon, but this mini model is really only useful for small side dishes or 1-man meal nights.

We also have Cuisinart’s Rotisserie Deep Fryer at $200 off today as well as this De’Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for $120 and even more discounted kitchenware deals in our home goods guide.

More on the Insignia Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times. Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results. Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions.

