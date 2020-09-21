Upgrade to De’Longhi’s Espresso and Cappuccino Machine for $120 (Reg. $150)

- Sep. 21st 2020 2:04 pm ET

Amazon is offering the De’Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (ECP3420) for $119.96 shipped. Matched at Walmart and Target. That’s $30 off what it has been fetching and comes within $5 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting to level up your coffee game, it’s hard to go wrong with this unit. You’ll be ready to craft a single or double espresso, cappuccino or latte. Its built-in frother does not require movement and is capable of creating “a rich, creamy froth of evenly textured drink.” Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep the good times rolling with Cuisinart’s Rotisserie Deep Fryer at $200 off. This 1-day discount allows you to scoop it up for $100. Picking it up will add yet another capability to your kitchen, which you’re bound to love throughout cooler months when heading to a restaurant may not be as desirable.

Once the caffeine has worn off and great food has set it, you’ll need a place to crash. The good news is that Zinus’ Modern Studio Twin Bed Frame is down to $99. It’s an affordable solution that’s great for creating a guest room or giving your little one a refreshed bedroom. A simplistic design helps this offering blend well in most homes.

De’Longhi Espresso and Cappuccino Machine features:

  • 15 bar professional pressure assures quality results every time.
  • Removable 37 ounce water tank.
  • Self-priming operation for minimum start up preparation.

