Skip Hop’s Baby Shoping Cart Cover for $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering the Skip Hop Baby Shopping Cart and High Chair Cover for $17.39 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $25, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over a year. This cover fits most shopping carts and high chairs as well as is machine washable. It’s padded to promote comfort and you can attach their favorite toys to the two front loops. The triangle pattern is also gender neutral, which means anyone can use it. With over 790 reviews from Amazon customers, this cover is rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also find the Portable Changing Pad for $8.99 Prime shipped. This is an Amazon all-time low and $2 off the regular rate. This changing pad is compact, easy to wipe down, and perfect for on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Amazon customers.

Skip Hop Shopping Cart Cover features:

Our padded cover folds up small for on-the-go. Keep your little one from touching germ-covered shopping carts and restaurant-style high chairs with this machine-washable liner.

Complete with padded seat and leg openings for extra comfort, a built-in pouch make it portable and keeps messes contained.

Attach favorite hanging toys to the two front loops, keeping baby entertained while you shop or dine.

Easy to attach: one strap for baby, one strap for seat -Seat belt with clip secures baby in cart -Compact: folds neatly into built-in stretchy pouch

