Timex and Citizen Eco-Drive watches fall as low as $28.50 (Up to $125 off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timex, Citizen Eco-Drive, and other watches discounted as low as $28.50. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Titanium Watch for $189.73 shipped. That’s $125 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This light-powered watch boasts a 43mm case that’s comprised of titanium. Wearers won’t have to worry about coming in close contact with liquid thanks to a water-resistance rating that’s ready to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Citizen backs this timepiece with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to learn more.
- Timex Classic Stainless Steel: $28.50 (Save 22%)
- Timex Waterbury Self Winder: $115 (Reg. $200)
- Citizen Quartz Stainless Steel: $90 (Reg. $115)
If you’re on the hunt for something smart, it’s hard to overlook the sheer value of Huami’s brand new Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is set at $45, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Read all about it in our release coverage.
Citizen Eco-Drive Titanium Watch features:
- 5 year manufacturer’s warranty ; Super Titanium
- Case Diameter: 43mm. Insufficient charge warning function ; Overcharge Prevention Function
- Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving
