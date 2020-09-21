Timex and Citizen Eco-Drive watches fall as low as $28.50 (Up to $125 off)

- Sep. 21st 2020 4:31 pm ET

Save $125
0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a variety of Timex, Citizen Eco-Drive, and other watches discounted as low as $28.50. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Titanium Watch for $189.73 shipped. That’s $125 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This light-powered watch boasts a 43mm case that’s comprised of titanium. Wearers won’t have to worry about coming in close contact with liquid thanks to a water-resistance rating that’s ready to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Citizen backs this timepiece with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to learn more.

More watches on sale:

If you’re on the hunt for something smart, it’s hard to overlook the sheer value of Huami’s brand new Amazfit Band 5. It wields a blood oxygen sensor, 15-day battery life, Alexa integration, and the list goes on. Despite having all of these features, pricing is set at $45, making it an affordable band with value that’s hard to beat. Read all about it in our release coverage.

Citizen Eco-Drive Titanium Watch features:

  • 5 year manufacturer’s warranty ; Super Titanium
  • Case Diameter: 43mm. Insufficient charge warning function ; Overcharge Prevention Function
  • Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $125
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Citizen

About the Author