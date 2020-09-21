Help a family member out with TP-Link’s $40 Smart Wi-Fi Router (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Archer A6 Gigabit Smart 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is is a match for the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked. If you or one of your family members are still using the modem and router combo unit from your ISP, this is the perfect time to upgrade. It’s an affordable way to not only adopt 1200Mb/s network performance, but also gain smartphone controls via the TP-Link Tether app. Along the back you’ll find four Gigabit LAN ports, providing more outputs than a variety of popular mesh solutions on the market. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re on the hunt for a more robust solution, it’ll be hard to overlook the Google Nest WiFi System deal we spotted over the weekend. For $269 you’ll garner two nodes and three Google Home Mini Speakers. This deal shaves 35% off this bundle’s actual value, making now an excellent time to immerse yourself in the Google ecosystem.

And for those of you a burgeoning photo or video collection, don’t miss out on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS Enclosure for as low as $369. This recently-released solution boasts a quad-core processor that’s ready to handle 4K transcoding. I/O is comprised of two 3.5-inch hard drive bays, dual 2.5GbE ports, one PCIe Gen 2 slot, and a couple USB 2.0 inputs. This deal takes up to $100 off.

TP-Link AC1200 Gigabit Smart WiFi Router features:

Dual band router upgrades to 1200 Mbps high speed internet (300mbps for 2.4GHz + 900Mbps for 5GHz), reducing buffering and ideal for 4K stream

Gigabit Router with 4 Gigabit LAN ports, ideal for any internet plan and allow you to directly connect your wired devices

MU-MIMO technology (5GHz band) allows high speeds for multiple devices simultaneously

