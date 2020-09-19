Load up with a Google Nest WiFi System + three Home Minis for $269 (Save 35%)

BuyDig is offering the Google Nest 2-Node WiFi System with three Home Mini Speakers for $269 shipped. Today’s deal is valued at $417, ushering in $147 of discounts. This discount is the best value we’ve tracked to date. If you’ve been on the hunt for an upgraded Wi-Fi experience, the latest version of Nest Wifi is here to save the day. You’ll score a router and a node that’s ready to blanket up to 3,800-square feet of space in speedy Wi-Fi. And it doesn’t stop there as this discount also bundles three Home Mini speakers. I have my home outfitted with similar devices, and really enjoy the level of sophistication it delivers. Learn more about Nest WiFi in our hands-on review. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Google Nest Wifi System features:

Dual-Band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Frequencies

2x Gigbit Ethernet Ports

Expandable 802.11s mesh Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Automatic Security Updates

