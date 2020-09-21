Modernize the living room with Zinus’ Contemporary Sofa: $273.50 (Reg. $350)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Jocelyn Contemporary Sofa Couch for $273.60 shipped. That’s $76 off what it’s been averaging there and comes within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. Unlike most couches, this solution features a contemporary style without arms. This modern take on a sofa should blend well and even upgrade a wide variety of spaces. It’s ready to uphold 500-pounds and boasts a tool-free assembly that’s said to take 20-minutes or less. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now that you have a nice place to sit, it’s time to brew some coffee with De’Longhi’s Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. This model has been discounted to $120 at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. That’s a savings of $30 off what you’d typically spend, making now a great time to up your coffee game.

Oh, and if you have a room that need a storage solution, be sure to check out the deal we found on Rivet’s Campbell Media Console. It looks fantastic and is marked down to $155, which is considerably less than what it’s been averaging at $300. With 48% in savings up for grabs, you shouldn’t miss out on this discount.

Zinus Jocelyn Contemporary Sofa Couch features:

With its armless design, modern vertical tufting and tapered wood legs, Jocelyn helps you create that page-out-of-a-magazine look without too much time or money required

A naturally-strong wood frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable

All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes

