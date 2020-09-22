Amazon’s Espresso Machine + Milk Frother hits all-time low at $42 (Reg. $69)

Amazon is now offering its AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother for $42.26 shipped. Originally $69 or so, it has sold for closer to $50 over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. This is an affordable way to bring a 15-Bar espresso pump to your morning routines. On top of the detachable 1.5-liter water reservoir, it sports a built-in milk frother with an adjustable steam knob for cappuccino, lattes, and more. This model also comes with a ceramic espresso cup. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another espresso machine for less, but you might want to consider scoring one of those stainless steel milk frothing pitchers, like this $9 Prime shipped option. First, it will help make your setup look the part, but it’s also particularly handy when you’re pouring more than one cup of coffee. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

If you prefer to take the single-serve route, be sure to check out this deal on Keurig’s K-Duo machine as well as the brand new Instant Pot brewer. Swing by our home goods guide for more and our latest feature for details on upgrading your brewing game, interesting accessories to look at, and more.

More on the AmazonBasics Espresso Machine and Milk Frother:

Espresso machine for making cafe-quality coffee drinks at home

Make espresso, cappuccino, and lattes with ease

Built-in milk frother with adjustable steam knob creates fresh, foamy topping

1.5 liter detachable water tank, 15 bar pressure pump, and detachable drip tray

