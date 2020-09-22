Amazon’s Gold Box has markers, back to school accessories, more from $9.50

- Sep. 22nd 2020 9:48 am ET

From $9.50
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pro Grade Products via Amazon offers up to 35% off Fantastic ChalkTastic Markers and more. Deals start at $9.48 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 18-pack of Chalk Markers for $14.97. Regularly around $20 or more, today’s deal equates to the best price we’ve seen in a few years. These chalk markers are a great option for writing on car windows, message boards, and more. With 18 different colors to choose from, you’ll be able to decorate as you please with bright and vibrant shades. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Other notable deals:

You’ll find even more deals in our office and school supplies guide. One notable standout at this moment is the DYMO Label Marker at $16, which is matching the Amazon low for this year and down from the usual $28 price tag. This is a great way to get organized this fall and save a nice amount in the process.

More on ChalkTastic Marker Pens:

ChalkTastic Bright Chalk Marker Pens use a high-quality, super-concentrated liquid chalk that provides bright, vibrant colors each and every time. Great for Restaurant Menu Boards, Bistro Boards, White board, LED Writing Board, Window markers, Car Windows, Kids art, School work, Marking dates on food Containers and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $9.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp