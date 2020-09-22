Amazon’s Gold Box has markers, back to school accessories, more from $9.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pro Grade Products via Amazon offers up to 35% off Fantastic ChalkTastic Markers and more. Deals start at $9.48 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 18-pack of Chalk Markers for $14.97. Regularly around $20 or more, today’s deal equates to the best price we’ve seen in a few years. These chalk markers are a great option for writing on car windows, message boards, and more. With 18 different colors to choose from, you’ll be able to decorate as you please with bright and vibrant shades. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Other notable deals:

You’ll find even more deals in our office and school supplies guide. One notable standout at this moment is the DYMO Label Marker at $16, which is matching the Amazon low for this year and down from the usual $28 price tag. This is a great way to get organized this fall and save a nice amount in the process.

More on ChalkTastic Marker Pens:

ChalkTastic Bright Chalk Marker Pens use a high-quality, super-concentrated liquid chalk that provides bright, vibrant colors each and every time. Great for Restaurant Menu Boards, Bistro Boards, White board, LED Writing Board, Window markers, Car Windows, Kids art, School work, Marking dates on food Containers and much more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

