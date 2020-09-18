DYMO’s LetraTag Label Maker matching Amazon 2020 low at $16 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is now offering the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Handheld Label Maker for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Office Depot. Regularly as much as $33 at Office Depot, it typically fetches around $29 on Amazon and is now matching our previous deal price. This model is great for keeping things tidy around the office or just for organization at home. Features include five font sizes, seven print styles as well as eight box options, and dual line printing. It ships with a “2+1-year warranty” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it ships with more than enough to get you started (one paper roll and one clear), you might want to consider using a fraction of your savings today on a spare roll of DYMO Authentic LetraTag Labeling Tape. The transparent option comes in just over $3.50 Prime shipped and carries stellar ratings.

You'll also want to check out this Office Home and Student 2019 Mac/PC bundle while it's $110 off and this leather desk cover at just $13.50 Prime shipped.

More on the DYMO LetraTag 100H Plus Handheld Label Maker:

Choose from 5 font sizes, 7 Print styles and 8 box styles

See font effects on screen before you Print with a graphical display

Take advantage of 9 label memory and 2 line printing

Save power with auto off functionality

13 Character LCD screen

