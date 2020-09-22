Declutter your bag with Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set: $10.50 (Save 37%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set for $10.40 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 37% off the typical rate there and is the best price we have tracked in years. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to free up space in your bag or to just get more organized, this packing cube set is a solid way to get started. It makes it a cinch to stow clothing in a more compact manner and each cube has a mesh top panel that allows you to quickly identify what’s inside. Double zipper pulls make opening and closing each cube a breeze. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If your backpack could use a refresh, now’s a great time to buy now that Amazon is taking up to 50% off Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags. Our favorite from the bunch is Timbuk2’s Impulse Travel Backpack Duffel. This versatile offering has been marked down by $89, delivering a new low price.

Look forward to heading home for great night of sleep when you snag Casper’s 2020 Original Cal King Mattress at $359 off. And even if that’s not the right fit, we’ve found a bunch of other bedding deals priced from $42. There you’ll find everything from bed frames to toppers. Swing by to see the whole list.

AmazonBasics 4-piece Packing Cube Set features:

Double zipper pulls make opening/closing simple and fast

Mesh top panel for easy identification of contents, and ventilation

Soft mesh won’t damage delicate fabrics

Webbing handle for convenience when carried by itself

Made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability

