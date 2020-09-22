Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro sees big 1-day discount, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Sep. 22nd 2020 6:45 am ET

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1.874.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $2,399 in new condition, we’ve seen it fall to $2,099 often and our last refurb mention was for $5 more. This is amongst the best deals we’ve tracked all-time.

There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase, as well, for added peace of mind.

Make the most of your savings from today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $20. This is an easy way to add expansive connectivity to your MacBook Pro, particularly if you have plenty of legacy devices worth pairing up still.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a great deal on AirPods Pro, which have returned to $199 for a limited time today. You can also save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, as well.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

