Bissell Steam Shot cleans clothes, showers, more for $20 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is offering the Bissell Steam Shot (39N7V) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently sells for $43 at Walmart. No need to purchase multiple units for steam cleaning and getting rid of wrinkles in your clothing, this one does it all. Using a 100% chemical free blast of steam, this model is great for cleaning the shower and the kids’ plushies as much as it is for de-wrinkling tonight’s outfit. The 6.6-ounce tank heats up in under 30-seconds and it includes three color-coded round brushes as well as a flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for a basic clothes steamer you can take with you just about anywhere, consider this highly-rated garment steamer on Amazon for $14 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers, just don’t expect it to come with the shower cleaning tools and other add-ons in today’s lead deal.

More on the Bissell Steam Shot:

High-pressure Steam cleaner with easy-to-press trigger delivers powerful steam on demand

100% chemical free with no harmful fumes or residue

Includes accessory nozzle, flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, 3 color coded round brushes, measuring cup

Heater warms up in 30 seconds

