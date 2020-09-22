Bissell Steam Shot cleans clothes, showers, more for $20 (Amazon all-time low)

- Sep. 22nd 2020 10:55 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20
0

Amazon is offering the Bissell Steam Shot (39N7V) for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It currently sells for $43 at Walmart. No need to purchase multiple units for steam cleaning and getting rid of wrinkles in your clothing, this one does it all. Using a 100% chemical free blast of steam, this model is great for cleaning the shower and the kids’ plushies as much as it is for de-wrinkling tonight’s outfit. The 6.6-ounce tank heats up in under 30-seconds and it includes three color-coded round brushes as well as a flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you’re just looking for a basic clothes steamer you can take with you just about anywhere, consider this highly-rated garment steamer on Amazon for $14 Prime shipped. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 4,700 Amazon customers, just don’t expect it to come with the shower cleaning tools and other add-ons in today’s lead deal.

While we are talking specialty cleaning products and the like, be sure to visit this morning’s Chemical Guys Gold Box sale to get the ride sparkling. You’ll also find even more Bissell cleaning gear in the new Amazon Big Fall Sale.

But you’ll want to swing by our fashion guide for some discounted new fall clothes to try your steamer out on. Kate Spade, Eastbay, and New Balance are hosting just a few of the many ongoing sales right now.

More on the Bissell Steam Shot:

  • High-pressure Steam cleaner with easy-to-press trigger delivers powerful steam on demand
  • 100% chemical free with no harmful fumes or residue
  • Includes accessory nozzle, flat scraping tool, grout brush, angle concentrator, 3 color coded round brushes, measuring cup
  • Heater warms up in 30 seconds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $30 $20
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
BISSELL

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard