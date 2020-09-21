While Prime Day is still slated to arrive later this fall, Amazon is kicking off a new Big Fall Sale this week to hold folks over until its annual shopping event begins. Discounting a selection of home goods, back to school essentials, and more, you’ll want to head below for all of the details on Amazon’s latest sale.

As Amazon continues to push Prime Day later into the year, we’ve been seeing the retailer take a new approach to dishing out discounts throughout the middle of the year. Last month, Amazon launched a large summer sale event, and now in the same spirit, is kicking off a new Big Fall Sale.

Enough though this event is meant to help keep the deals coming until Prime Day officially rolls around, the deals are open to everyone. So everything available in the Amazon Big Fall Sale can be locked-in without needing a Prime membership like you’d normally expect from its larger shopping events. That does come with a trade-off, as the discounts here aren’t quite the doorbusters you’d hope.

While the summer variant of the Big Fall Sale focused more on general discounts, this time around Amazon is turning its attention to the home. You’ll find a variety of discounts on work from home and back to school accessories, as well as home improvement, furniture, and various other supplies for around the house. There are dedicated landing pages for all of the categories to help make sifting through all the offerings a bit earlier.

Some of our top picks from the sale include:

On top of all of the deals live right now, we’re also expecting Amazon to cycle some additional offers into its Big Fall Sale throughout the week. While there aren’t the same rotating selection of offers as Prime Day, it’s likely Amazon will keep the savings coming as we get closer to the weekend.

