After debuting its first attempt at noise-masking earbuds to wear overnight in 2018, Bose is back today with a second iteration. The new Sleepbuds II deliver plenty of upgrades compared to its predecessor, and it looks to tackle the battery issues that ultimately lead to the first generation being discontinued. But there’s also a new design and other alterations this time around as well. Head below for all the details on the new Bose Sleepbuds II, as well as information on pricing and availability.

Bose debuts refreshed Sleepbuds II

This time around, the focus of the Bose Sleepbuds II remains the same as before. Rather than playing music, these earbuds are geared toward helping you block out noise throughout the night while you sleep. There’s still a similar true wireless design, but now the form factor has been streamlined and paired with new ear tips that are said to deliver a “snug all-night fit.” IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance is also in tow here as well.

Under the hood, the new ultra-lightweight design also packs some refreshed components. The underlying technology hasn’t changed too much compared to the previous generation, with similar audio-masking present to help mask things like your snoring partner, footsteps, and more.

While battery life was arguably the bane of the first-generation pair’s existence, that has received plenty of attention for take two. Bose says that the new Sleepbuds II will be able to deliver 10 hours of playback on a single charge. A charging case provides an additional three charges, delivering up to 40 hours of usage in total.

Bose is also updating the companion Sleep app to go alongside its refreshed Sleepbuds II. Now there are 14 different noise-masking tracks built in to enjoy on top of an additional 15 “Naturescapes” that help with relieving stress and calming the mind before bed.

Launching next month

The new Bose Sleepbuds II will be launching on October 6 with a $249.95 price tag. Right now, they are available for pre-order directly from Bose. That’s the same price that the original model was priced at for launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

With the true wireless game getting more competitive than ever, Bose had really found a niche with the original Sleepbuds that hasn’t really been filled since being discontinued. Now that the second-generation model is on the way with hopefully fixed battery life, I’m sure plenty of light sleepers will be excited to finally see what the Bose Sleepbuds II have to offer.

