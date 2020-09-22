Lock-in 4-yrs. of Car and Driver magazine for just $12 (Reg. up to $60)

DiscountMags is now offering a 4-year subscription to Car and Driver magazine for just $12 using code 45381 at checkout. Regularly as much as $20 and currently starting at $15 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $48 in savings, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. At this price, you might want to consider refreshing your existing subscription, if not jump in for the very first time at a major discount. Head below the fold for more details on today’s Car and Driver deal.

Today’s deal is essentially 4-years of Car and Driver for less than the price of one. Perfect for automotive enthusiasts, it is filled cover-to-cover with “helpful articles geared toward car enthusiasts, including basic maintenance, issues relating to newer models, and any recalls that manufacturers issued regarding specific vehicles.”

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax on today’s Car and Driver deal. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

More on Car and Driver magazine:

Car and Driver Magazine provides the information you need when purchasing a new vehicle or finding information about an older model. As one of the leading car publications on the market, the magazine features a mixture of articles on maintenance, comparison shopping, and accessories that help consumers become informed before shopping. One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road.

