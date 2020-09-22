Check out these Mac and iPhone apps that have an extra 40% off during this VIP sale

The App Store is stacked with great software. But shopping in this virtual market can be expensive. If you would like to upgrade your workflow, take a look at these deals on Mac and iOS apps — they all have an extra 40% off for a limited time when you use code VIPSALE40. More below.

1. Mondly Language Learning App

Previously named Best of the App Store, this language learning app teaches you new words through fun mini-games. There are 33 languages to choose from, and Mondly Language Learning uses speech recognition to provide instant feedback. Lifetime learning of five languages is now only $42 with the code: VIPSALE40.

2. Relax Melodies Meditation App

Struggle to sleep? Rated at 4.8 stars on the App Store, Relax Melodies delivers soothing sounds to help you unwind. The expert-approved content includes calming soundscapes, bedtime stories, breathing techniques, guided meditations, and more. Get lifetime access is now only $48 with the code: VIPSALE40.

3. Speechify Audio Reader

If you’re struggling to get through your reading list, Speechify can help. This iOS app turns your ebooks and other text documents into interactive audiobooks that you can enjoy on the go. Get one-year subscriptions are now only $24 with the code: VIPSALE40.

4. Offliner Pro

This ingenious app lets you download audio, video, and even entire web pages to your iOS device or Mac. You can then enjoy the content offline through a beautiful interface with no ads. Get Offliner Pro for $18 with the code: VIPSALE40.

5. BetterMe Home Workout & Diet

Rated at 4.5 stars on the App Store, BetterMe helps you stay in shape by creating a personalized workout and diet plan. The exercises include yoga and walking, while the nutrition side takes account of your water intake and eating preferences. Get a lifetime subscription for now only $24 with the code: VIPSALE40.

6. Flux 7 Web Design Tool

If you want to build websites, Flux 7 is a must-have tool. Made for Mac, this app lets you adjust part of your design using mouse-friendly controls. Alternatively, you can use the enhanced code editor and get a WYSIWYG live preview. Rated at 5 stars in MacUpdate, the software is now $29.40 with the code: VIPSALE40.

7. LingvaNex Translator

This Product of the Week on Product Hunt helps you translate between 112 different languages on iOS and Mac. You can use LingvaNex with text, audio, images, websites, and documents, and share your translations with a click. You can order now for just $48 with the code: VIPSALE40.

8. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

To keep your online activity private, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited keeps no logs. Winner of PC Mag’s Top VPN award, this service also offers fast connections, strong encryption, over 400 servers, and P2P support. Get a lifetime subscriptions are now just $23.40 with the code: VIPSALE40.

9. MacPilot 11: Optimizing Software for Mac

With over 1,200 features, MacPilot 11 is the ultimate tool for enhancing the performance of your Mac. Through simple settings, you can toggle animations, run repair scripts, customize the dock, see a full system profile, and much more. Order now for $24 with the code to get a lifetime subscription with code: VIPSALE40.

10. FreeYourMusic Premium Plan

Rated at 4 stars on the App Store, this clever app lets you transfer playlists between Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, and other music streaming platforms. It works on iOS and Mac, with unlimited transfers included. Get FreeYourMusic now just $23.40 with the code: VIPSALE40.

