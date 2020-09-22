Citizen’s Eco-Drive Watches and Gallery Wall Clocks plunge as low as $60

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Watch (AW1585-04E) for $150 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $18. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sporty Citizen Eco-Drive watch, this may be the perfect solution. It boasts a black ion-plated stainless steel case that measures 45mm in size. The case is accompanied by a black leather strap with red stitching. Since it’s a part of the Eco-Drive lineup, this unit is “powered by any light and never needs a battery.” Citizen backs this timepiece with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted Eco-Drive watches and even a Gallery wall clock from $60.

More Citizen deals:

And that’s not all. We still have a roundup of Timex and Citizen Eco-Drive watches priced as low as $28.50. There you’ll be able to find deals that offer up to $125 in savings. Our favorite is Citizen’s Eco-Drive Titanium Watch for $190, which is considerably less than its regular price of $315.

Citizen Eco-Drive Watch (AW1585-04E) features:

Black ion-plated stainless steel case with black chroma accents

Black leather strap with red contrast stitching

Uses Eco-Drive Technology – powered by any light and never needs a battery

