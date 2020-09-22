It is now time to dive into today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While rare offers on discounted Apple Gift Cards are still live, we have a fresh batch of discounted games and apps for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. Highlights of today’s collection include titles such as Peppa Pig: Theme Park for the kids as well as some art apps, Siege of Dragonspear, Sir Questionnaire, and Office Story, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Sprite Pencil: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AddMe: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Patrol Road Battle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Anybuffer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Theme Park: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sir Questionnaire: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $7 (Reg. $10)

Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $15, Battletoads $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Card Maker Creator for Pokemon: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Modern Lucky Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Where Shadows Slumber: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Marline: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: inbento: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Peppa Pig: Theme Park :

Peppa is visiting the Theme Park, and she wants you to come too! Join Peppa and her friends as they head to the theme park in this official app. Fans of the show will love this theme park inspired adventure, which encourages them to explore the wonderful world of Peppa through games and activities, featuring much loved characters, music and sound effects.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!