Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $15, Battletoads $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering the Untitled Goose Game for $14.99. Down from the regular $20, today’s offer is 25% off, matching the Xbox/PS4 launch pricing promotion, and the lowest total we can find. Just about to get updated with a new two-player cooperative mode, we will soon be able to take control of two horrible geese with an all new honk sound! But for those unfamiliar here, this is a silly sandbox game where players take control of a goose looking to cause havoc on unassuming villagers. After you secure your copy of the world’s greatest goose game, turn your attention to today’s Xbox Series S/X pre-orders. They are scheduled to kick-off in under 2-hours time now and you can get all of the details, retailer links, and more right here. In the meantime, head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Battletoads, Halo 5: Guardians, GTA V Premium, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive, FINAL FANTASY VII, and many more.

