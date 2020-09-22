Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $15, Battletoads $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering the Untitled Goose Game for $14.99. Down from the regular $20, today’s offer is 25% off, matching the Xbox/PS4 launch pricing promotion, and the lowest total we can find. Just about to get updated with a new two-player cooperative mode, we will soon be able to take control of two horrible geese with an all new honk sound! But for those unfamiliar here, this is a silly sandbox game where players take control of a goose looking to cause havoc on unassuming villagers. After you secure your copy of the world’s greatest goose game, turn your attention to today’s Xbox Series S/X pre-orders. They are scheduled to kick-off in under 2-hours time now and you can get all of the details, retailer links, and more right here. In the meantime, head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Battletoads, Halo 5: Guardians, GTA V Premium, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive, FINAL FANTASY VII, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5: Release date, price, games, more
- PlayStation 5 pre-orders
- New PSN sales: Hundreds of PS4 games from $2.50
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $6
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $25 (Reg. $45)
- PlayStation Plus from $32(Up to 48% off)
Today’s best game deals:
- Battletoads $15 (Reg. $20)
- Halo 5: Guardians $15 (Reg. $20)
- GTA V Premium $17 (Reg. $30)
- Minecraft $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive $45 (Reg. $60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Resident Evil Franchise sale up to 80% off
- Rockstar Publisher sale up to 65% off
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Also at eBay
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $19 (Reg. up to $40)
- Dark Souls Remastered $18 (Reg. $30)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $27 (Reg. $40)
- Metro Exodus $18 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $12 (Reg. $20)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $30 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: MW2 Campaign $14.99 (Reg. $20)
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 $60
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- The Witcher 3 Complete Switch $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $40 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars pre-order $60
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit pre-orders $100
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
