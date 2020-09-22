KA-BAR’s Becker Skeleton Knife + sheath now under $10 Prime shipped (20% off)

Amazon is offering the KA-BAR Becker Skeleton Knife for $9.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12 or so, we have seen it go for as much as $14 or more at Amazon with today’s offer coming within a few cents of the 2020 low. This model is great for your upcoming outdoor fall adventures and just for around the house. It features a 3.25-inch fixed blade made of 5Cr15 stainless steel with a total length of just under 6.5-inches. The KA-BAR Becker also ships with a friction lock sheath and weighs in at 2.1-ounces overall. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at under $8 Prime shipped. It has a smaller 2.2-inch blade than the lead deal, but it will save you slightly more and features a handy folding mechanism. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,500 Amazon customers.

If you would prefer to go with a multi-tool, be sure to browse through our picks for the best options from under $5. For some full-size DIY gear, Milwaukee tools and accessories are up to 50% off at Home Depot and check out this deal on SKIL’s 20V Cordless Drill/Driver and Jigsaw Kit.

More on the KA-BAR Becker Skeleton Knife:

Becker Skeleton Knife with Hard Plastic Sheath. The BK23BP has a 3. 25″ long 5Cr15 stainless steel blade, measures 6. 438″ overall and comes with a hard plastic friction lock sheath. Becker Knives “Work for a living”. The Package Height Of The Product Is 0.25 Inches…Length Of The Product Is 8 Inches…Width Of The Product Is 3.75 Inches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!