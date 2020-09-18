Milwaukee tools and accessories up to 35% off at Home Depot for a limited time

Home Depot is offering up to 35% off Milwaukee tools, accessories, and more as part of its latest sale. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Milwaukee 18V Combo Kit with Extra Battery for $249. Typically $350 or so, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is the best we can find by 20%. Tackle DIY projects around the house with two drills and a storage case. Also includes two batteries along with a wall charger. Milwaukee includes a 5-year warranty with the purchase so you’re good to go on just about any project that comes your way. Plus, with an extra battery, you’ll be able to take on various jobs for longer without needing to recharge. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout is the Milwaukee M12 2-tool Kit with an Extra Battery for $149. Regularly $199, today’s deal is 25% off the usual price tag. This model drops in power from the lead deal above with a more compact design. If you’re looking to work on basic tasks, such as setting up toys or furniture, then this model should do the job. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Home Depot’s big Milwaukee tool sale for additional deals on DIY essentials, accessories, and more. This promotion is good through Sunday.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order.

Milwaukee M18 18V Drill Combo Kit features:

The 2892-22CT M18 2-Tool Combo Kit includes the 1/2 in. Compact Brushless Drill Driver (2801-20) and the 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver (2850-20). The M18 Cordless System’s patented technologies and electronics, innovative motor design, and superior ergonomics provide the most efficient blend of power, weight and performance in the industry. The M18 Compact Brushless Drill/Driver is the Most powerful compact 18-Volt drill on the market. The M18 1/4 in. Hex Compact Brushless Impact Driver has the fastest application speed its class and delivers 1,600 in./lbs. of torque. Both tools feature Milwaukee built brushless motors, REDLINK Electronics, and REDLITHIUM batteries that provide more efficient power delivery, for fewer trips to the charger.

