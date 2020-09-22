Fall is a perfect time to update your wardrobe as well as your wallets. Your wallet can be a piece that gets forgotten about and often needs updating. There are a ton of great options out there for this fall, and today, we’re rounding up the best options that are budget-friendly. Wallets also make great gift ideas for the holidays, too. Head below the jump to find all of our top men’s wallet picks that are under $60.

TUMI Delta ID Lock Wallet

TUMI is known for its high-end luggage and bags. However, they also have wonderful wallet options. One of our favorite styles is the TUMI Delta ID Lock Men’s Wallet that’s priced at just $42 with free shipping from Nordstrom. This wallet can easily store all of your everyday essentials and is sleek to fit right into your back pocket. It’s also unique with the Tumi ID Lock technology that helps to protect personal data encoded on your cards from electronic theft.

Herschel Supply Co. Wallet

A casual style of wallet is the Herschel Supply Co. Hank Style that’s priced at just $38. This wallet features stylish contrasting details as well as functional card slots. It also has a large logo on the front that’s stylish and also features RFID protection. This durable wallet will be a go-to for years to come and would make a perfect gift idea.

ALDO Thigorwen Wallet

ALDO has several men’s wallet options for this fall that are sophisticated and stylish. The Thigorwen Cognac Men’s Wallet looks very high-end for just $30. You can choose from three versatile color options, and it’s sleek to fit right into your back pocket. It also has an indented tab on the side that makes it easy to access over eight card slots.

Fossil Ward Bifold Wallet

Fossil is another storefront that has amazing wallet options. One of the most notable wallets from Fossil is the Ward RFID Flip ID Bifold. It’s priced at just $54 and is rated 4.9/5 stars from happy Fossil customers. I love that you can personalize each wallet with a monogram for free and how stylish this option is. Color-blocking is a huge trend for fall, and this style has a navy and brown design that’s great for this season. The leather on the Ward Wallet will age beautifully, and it’s highly functional.

Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s flannels for this fall under $50 with top brands included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!