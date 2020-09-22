Recover from workouts like a pro with percussive therapy devices, more from $130

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Reahlete via Amazon offers up to 30% off athlete recovery products from $130. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Reathlete Percussive Therapy Device for $187.36. Regularly around $270, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find by around 20%. Percussive therapy devices have become wildly popular in recent years as a means for soothing aching muscles and boosting recovery efforts. This model includes various attachments so you can enjoy broader percussive massages or pinpoint a specific area if needed. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Also included in today’s Gold Box is the Reathlete Air Compression Leg Massager for $130. That’s down from the regular $200 price tag and another Amazon all-time low. Made famous by NBA athletes, these air compression recovery kits are made to increase bloodflow to your legs and speed the process of getting your body right for that next workout. This model comes with a remote control, carrying case, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of recovery, don’t miss today’s Liquid I.V. Hydration Gold Box at $17 via Amazon. These popular powders are an easy way to increase your hydration and boost recovery. We also have a great deal on Pure Protein Bars at $11, which is yet another way to tackle workouts and more.

Reathlete Percussive Therapy Device features:

Percussive massage leads to enhanced muscle strength and improved muscle recovery. It also increases blood circulation to bring more oxygen and nutrients into the muscle, reducing muscle fatigue, and soreness. Significantly improve your athletic performance.

