Amazon BOGO FREE vitamins and health supplements sale from $4 Prime shipped

- Sep. 23rd 2020 1:01 pm ET

Amazon has now launched a notable buy one, get one FREE promotion on a selection of vitamins and health supplements. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is on the 100-pack of Nature Made Vitamin C Tablets. If you add two containers to your cart, your total will drop down to $17.79. That’s roughly $8.90 per container and one of the best prices we have tracked. You’re looking at a 200-day supply of vitamin C tablets at 1,000mg a pop. Along with antioxidant support, they help with your immune system, and we could all use a little bit of that these days. Rated 4+ stars from over 200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the BOGO FREE Amazon vitamin sale for additional deals from $4. You’ll find everything from calcium and potassium tablets to echinacea, fish oil, milk thistle, and much more.

While we are talking about your health routine, be sure to swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for even more notable discounts including Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine and this affordable resistance band kit at $7.

More on the Nature Made Vitamin C Tablets:

  • Based on new FDA regulations, you may also notice a change in the unit of measure and/or daily value for certain products.
  • Contains a 100-day supply of Nature Made Vitamin C 1,000 mg Tablets, 100 tablets per bottle.
  • Helps support the immune system. Antioxidant support.
  • Adults, take 1 tablet daily with water and a meal.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
