Add Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine to your workout for $207 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine (SF-RW5515) for $207 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and is the best price price we have tracked since May. If you’re at-home workout is feeling a bit bland, it may be time to introduce a fresh routine. This rowing machine is a solid way to get started. It wields a display that showcases your workout time, rep count, calories, and more. This piece of equipment can be folded when not in use, reducing measurements to 37- by 19- by 53-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
A compact and affordable option to supplement today’s purchase would be this discounted resistance band kit we spotted earlier. Right now you can grab it for $7, a deal that shaves over 40% off typical pricing. This kit has more than 35,000 Amazon reviews and it boasts an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.
Want to more easily keep tabs on daily activity? If so, it’s hard to overlook the brand new Amazfit Band 5. It manages to deliver a blood oxygen sensor and 15-day battery life, while sticking with an ultra-low $45 price tag. Those of you with a smart home are bound to appreciate Alexa integration, paving the way for easily toggling lights, tweaking the thermostat, and more.
Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:
- The large LCD console displays time, count, calories, total count, scan. The convenient scan mode displays your progress to assist you in tracking all your fitness goals
- At 48 inches in slide rail length and 44 inches in inseam length, the SF-RW5515 can accommodate rowers of nearly any size.
- With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease the 8 levels of magnetic resistance, so your workout can remain challenging and effective throughout your fitness journey.
