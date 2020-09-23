Add Sunny Health & Fitness’ Rowing Machine to your workout for $207 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine (SF-RW5515) for $207 shipped. That’s $60 off the going rate found at retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and is the best price price we have tracked since May. If you’re at-home workout is feeling a bit bland, it may be time to introduce a fresh routine. This rowing machine is a solid way to get started. It wields a display that showcases your workout time, rep count, calories, and more. This piece of equipment can be folded when not in use, reducing measurements to 37- by 19- by 53-inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A compact and affordable option to supplement today’s purchase would be this discounted resistance band kit we spotted earlier. Right now you can grab it for $7, a deal that shaves over 40% off typical pricing. This kit has more than 35,000 Amazon reviews and it boasts an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

Want to more easily keep tabs on daily activity? If so, it’s hard to overlook the brand new Amazfit Band 5. It manages to deliver a blood oxygen sensor and 15-day battery life, while sticking with an ultra-low $45 price tag. Those of you with a smart home are bound to appreciate Alexa integration, paving the way for easily toggling lights, tweaking the thermostat, and more.

Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine features:

The large LCD console displays time, count, calories, total count, scan. The convenient scan mode displays your progress to assist you in tracking all your fitness goals

At 48 inches in slide rail length and 44 inches in inseam length, the SF-RW5515 can accommodate rowers of nearly any size.

With a simple twist, you can increase or decrease the 8 levels of magnetic resistance, so your workout can remain challenging and effective throughout your fitness journey.

