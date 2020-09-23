Recover and stretch with this affordable resistance band kit at $7

ZHWY (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Letsfit Resistance Band Set for $7.14 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $12 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked so far at Amazon in 2020. For those willing to skip the costly gym membership, this bundle is a great option for working out at home. Each band is 12- by 2-inches with varying levels of resistance, ideal to pair with yoga and pilates. Over 35,000 Amazon users have left a combined 4.4/5 star rating, ensuring that your investment should last through rigorous workouts at home.

Put your savings to use and grab some top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties to keep your bands organized. I love using these nifty cable ties to keep cables in-line when not being used, and they’d pair perfectly with these resistance bands too. A 3-pack is just a few dollars which makes it a great pairing with today’s lead deal.

While we’re talking about fitness and recovery, consider grabbing an 18-pack of Pure Protein Bars at $11. Down 30% from the regular going rate, this bundle will ensure that you have plenty of energy for workouts or just your regular routine. Jump over to this page to check out the entire sale.

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands feature:

  • 5 Resistance Bands Include: Made from 100% natural latex. Comes in 5 different resistance strength levels: X-Light, Light, Medium, Heavy and X-Heavy. They’re suitable for beginner or a seasoned workout sportsman.
  • Efficient Workout: Loop Resistance Bands increase the effectiveness of your exercises. Used for a range of workouts, from glute and hip activation, strength techniques to integrate seamlessly with every workout program such as Yoga, Pilates,etc.
  • Multifunctional: The resistance band set can be used to exercise all parts of muscles such as arms, chest, abdomen, glutes and legs, also good for Physical Therapy, Recovery or to increase Mobility.

