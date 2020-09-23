Amazon takes up to 23% off Intex airbeds, now priced from $29.50

- Sep. 23rd 2020 2:40 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort 13-inch Queen Airbed for $47.05 shipped. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $8. Keeping this airbed at home is a great way to plan ahead for family and friends to crash at your place. It also makes for a more comfortable camping experience, which is something most of us really appreciate when hitting up the outdoors. This specific model features an internal inflation pump that fills up this air bed in roughly 3-minutes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Intex airbeds on sale.

More Intex airbeds on sale:

And if you’re in need of a more permanent solution, Casper’s latest Original Foam Califonia King Mattress is $359 off. This deal ushers in a new low, making now a solid time to strike. For those of you with a mattress that just needs a bit of help, we’ve got many other deals there too, allowing you to affordably eke more life out of your current setup.

Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Comfort Airbed features:

  • An internal 110-120v inflation pump will inflate and deflate the airbed with the switch of a button
  • Approximate inflation time is 3 minutes
  • The convenient hand carry bag is perfect for storage and transport
  • Weight capacity: 600 lbs
  • Dimensions: 60″ x 80″ x 13″

