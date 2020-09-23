Amazon’s Giant 4-In-A-Row Set is ready to party at $43.50 (New low, Save 27%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Giant 4-In-A-Row Set for $43.72 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With a few fall months ahead, there’s plenty of time left to enjoy your yard with this giant 4-in-a-row game set. It measures 2-feet tall and is great for both indoor and outdoor fun. It’s comprised of wood with red and blue game pieces included. This set will be great for everything from birthday parties to backyard barbecues, and the list goes on. A bundled storage bag makes it a cinch to tote from place to place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yet another way to pass the time involves the discounted wooden desktop table tennis set we spotted at Macy’s. For a mere $11 you’ll be ready to quickly use an existing desk or table for your ping pong tournament. This offering is typically $30, delivering 63% in savings.

Speaking of fun, did you see the new Aston Martin Racing Simulator? It wields an ultra-wide monitor, NVIDIA GPU, and more. Even better, it boasts jaw-dropping aesthetics that mimic what we’ve come to expect from Aston Martin cars. Swing by our launch coverage to learn all about it.

AmazonBasics Giant 4-In-A-Row Set features:

4-in-a-row game set (2-foot size) for indoor or outdoor fun for both kids and adults

Storage bag included for safely storing and easily transporting the game

Measures 25 by 9.8 by 23.2 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!