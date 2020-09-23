Amazon’s Giant 4-In-A-Row Set is ready to party at $43.50 (New low, Save 27%)

- Sep. 23rd 2020 1:48 pm ET

$43.50
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Giant 4-In-A-Row Set for $43.72 shipped. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With a few fall months ahead, there’s plenty of time left to enjoy your yard with this giant 4-in-a-row game set. It measures 2-feet tall and is great for both indoor and outdoor fun. It’s comprised of wood with red and blue game pieces included. This set will be great for everything from birthday parties to backyard barbecues, and the list goes on. A bundled storage bag makes it a cinch to tote from place to place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Yet another way to pass the time involves the discounted wooden desktop table tennis set we spotted at Macy’s. For a mere $11 you’ll be ready to quickly use an existing desk or table for your ping pong tournament. This offering is typically $30, delivering 63% in savings.

Speaking of fun, did you see the new Aston Martin Racing Simulator? It wields an ultra-wide monitor, NVIDIA GPU, and more. Even better, it boasts jaw-dropping aesthetics that mimic what we’ve come to expect from Aston Martin cars. Swing by our launch coverage to learn all about it.

AmazonBasics Giant 4-In-A-Row Set features:

  • 4-in-a-row game set (2-foot size) for indoor or outdoor fun for both kids and adults
  • Storage bag included for safely storing and easily transporting the game
  • Measures 25 by 9.8 by 23.2 inches; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$43.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
AmazonBasics

About the Author