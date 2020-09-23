Grab this wooden desktop table tennis set at $11 for today only (Reg. $30)

Today only, Macy’s is offering the Studio Mercantile Wooden Desktop Table Tennis set for $10.99 with free shipping in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this Macy’s exclusive is now 63% off and at the lowest price we can find. Whether it’s at the office or for mini matches at home, you’ll be kicking up a game of ping-pong anywhere with this set. It includes two wooden paddles, a ball, a pair of wood stands, and a collapsible net that is perfect for your next desktop ping-pong tournament. Rating are positive but light on this model, and Studio Mercantile’s other wood desktop games carry solid reviews. More details below.

If the wood design and all-inclusive kit doesn’t get you excited, check out this simple Franklin Sports Table Tennis Paddle Set at $9 Prime shipped. It includes two paddles and three balls alongside the 4+ star rating from over 1,000 Amazon customers. Just clear the table off, fashion a quick temporary net, and you’ll be ready to go.

But if you prefer to play your games digitally, we have you covered. All of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One game deals can be found right here along with this morning’s most notable Mac and iOS offerings. Swing by our games/apps guide for even more.

More on the Studio Mercantile Wooden Table Tennis set :

Studio Mercantile Game Desktop Table Tennis Wood comes with 2 paddles and ball to start playing. The all wood design creates fun nostalgia. Product Dimensions 7.5* 2.25* 5.25. Set includes: 2 paddles, 1 ball, 2 wooden stands, and 1 collapsible net…Collapsible design for compact storage.The all wood design creates fun nostalgia.

