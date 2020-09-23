Latest smart lock from Anker works with keys and smartphones for $120 ($30 off)

Today eufy is discounting its new Keyless Entry Smart Lock to $119.99 shipped with the on-page coupon at Amazon. That’s a $30 price drop from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve seen. This model drops some of the smart features, like a fingerprint scanner, for a more approachable design. It still packs a built-in keypad for easy entry along with Bluetooth connectivity via eufy’s smartphone app. One nice trade-off, unlike some other smart locks on the market, is that you’re still able to use your own key in addition to the features baked-in to this product. Early reviews are positive like the rest of eufy’s smart home security lineup.

If you’re looking for a simpler, and lower-cost approach, go with a pair of door sensors instead. This 2-pack from GE is an easy way to be alerted when your doors are opened. Includes an alarm up to 120-decibels, so you’ll be certain to be aware of any activity. At just $11, you won’t be breaking the bank here and the sensors can easily be moved from location to location if you’re a renter.

Check out this week’s earlier Anker sale at Amazon for even more deals from $9. One notable standout is the 2K Indoor Camera with HomeKit for $32. That’s arguably the most affordable HomeKit-equipped camera we’ve seen all-time, making it a great way to further engrain yourself into Apple’s ecosystem at an affordable price.

eufy Keyless Entry Smart Lock features:

All-Weather Protection: With an IPX3 weatherproof rating, Smart Lock is ready to protect homes in any location. It’s capable of withstanding temperatures ranging from -30°C/-22°F to 70°C/158°F as well as rainfall.

BHMA Grade 2 Security Certification: Certified by the American National Standards Institute to work after locking and unlocking 250,000 times, Smart Lock can easily handle the daily comings and goings of a busy household.

Multiple Ways to Unlock: Open remotely via Bluetooth with the Eufy Security app, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

