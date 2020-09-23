Bodum’s IBIS electric kettle + washable filter now $27 shipped (Reg. $50+)

- Sep. 23rd 2020 11:49 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $50+ $27
0

Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM IBIS Electric water kettle for $26.99 shipped. Regularly $50, and currently fetching even more at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Featuring that classic-meets-modern Bodum aesthetic, this is a stainless steel electric kettle with black accents that will look great on the countertop. It has “energy-efficient” rapid boiling technology as well as a removable and very much washable filter to prevent limescale build up and more. It also has a covered heating element for easy cleaning and integrated cord storage. Ratings are light here, but Bodum makes loads of highly-rated electric kettles. More details below.

If the $26 Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle is still overkill for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics stainless steel option at $22. Or just grab this basic $15 Ovente model and call it a day. All of these options carry solid reviews, just don’t expect to get that unique Bodum design here.

If you’re looking for something even more eye-catching though, we still have Bodum’s OTTONI Electric Water Kettle at 20% off or $48 shipped. But if it’s your coffee maker you’re looking to refresh, we also have Amazon’s Espresso Machine at a new all-time low and even more ideas right here.

More on the Bodum IBIS Electric water kettle:

One of our most classic products, the IBIS electric kettle offers style and performance in your kitchen. With black detailing, this stainless steel kettle has a premium feel that you’ll be proud to display on your kitchen worktop. It won’t disappoint on performance, either. With an energy-efficient rapid boil and clear water scale so you only boil the amount required, it’s ideal when you want to kick-start your morning with that all-important coffee or invite over family and friends for a tea and chat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $50+ $27
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Bodum

Bodum

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard