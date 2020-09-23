Bodum’s IBIS electric kettle + washable filter now $27 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM IBIS Electric water kettle for $26.99 shipped. Regularly $50, and currently fetching even more at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Featuring that classic-meets-modern Bodum aesthetic, this is a stainless steel electric kettle with black accents that will look great on the countertop. It has “energy-efficient” rapid boiling technology as well as a removable and very much washable filter to prevent limescale build up and more. It also has a covered heating element for easy cleaning and integrated cord storage. Ratings are light here, but Bodum makes loads of highly-rated electric kettles. More details below.

If the $26 Mueller Premium 1500W Electric Kettle is still overkill for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics stainless steel option at $22. Or just grab this basic $15 Ovente model and call it a day. All of these options carry solid reviews, just don’t expect to get that unique Bodum design here.

If you’re looking for something even more eye-catching though, we still have Bodum’s OTTONI Electric Water Kettle at 20% off or $48 shipped. But if it’s your coffee maker you’re looking to refresh, we also have Amazon’s Espresso Machine at a new all-time low and even more ideas right here.

More on the Bodum IBIS Electric water kettle :

One of our most classic products, the IBIS electric kettle offers style and performance in your kitchen. With black detailing, this stainless steel kettle has a premium feel that you’ll be proud to display on your kitchen worktop. It won’t disappoint on performance, either. With an energy-efficient rapid boil and clear water scale so you only boil the amount required, it’s ideal when you want to kick-start your morning with that all-important coffee or invite over family and friends for a tea and chat.

